12:54 GMT06 May 2021
    In this handout photo released by Russian Direct Investment Fund, a view shows a fridge with packages of Russian Sputnik-Light one-dose vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology during clinical trials, in Moscow, Russia.

    Russia Authorises Single-Dose Sputnik Light COVID Vaccine For Use

    © RIA Novosti . Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)
    Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has registered Sputnik Light, the single-dose vaccine against COVID-19, which has an efficacy of 79.4 percent, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

    "The Russian Ministry of Health, the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund announce that Sputnik Light, a single dose COVID-19 vaccine, has received authorization for use in Russia ... The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrated 79.4% efficacy according to analyzed data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered. An efficacy level of near 80% is higher than that of many two-dose vaccines," the press release read.

    According to the statement, the efficacy of Sputnik Light was calculated based on data obtained from Russians "vaccinated with a single injection, having not received the second one for any reason during the mass vaccination program between December 5, 2020 and April 15, 2021."

    Sputnik Light is the first component of the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V - recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26).

    RDIF notes that Sputnik Light has proven effective against all new strains of coronavirus, as demonstrated by the Gamaleya Centre during laboratory tests. According to the statement, no serious adverse events were registered after vaccination with Sputnik Light.

    "Phase I/II of the Safety and Immunogenicity Study of the Sputnik Light vaccine has demonstrated that: Sputnik Light can elicit the development of antigen specific IgG antibodies in 96.9% of individuals on the 28th day after vaccination; The Sputnik Light vaccine elicits the development of virus neutralizing antibodies in 91.67% of individuals on the 28th day post immunization; Cellular immune response against the S Protein of SARS-CoV-2 develops in 100% of volunteers on the 10th day," RDIF said.

    Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine is effective in initial vaccination, re-vaccination and can be used to boost the efficacy if administered in combination with other vaccines, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, said.

    "Sputnik Light offers strong value in initial vaccination and re-vaccination, as well as boosting efficacy when taken in combination with other vaccines," Gintsburg said as quoted in an RDIF press release.

    According to him, the single-dose vaccine will help to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through immunization of larger population groups, as well as supporting high immunity levels in those who have been previously infected.

    Empty vials of the second dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are pictured at the San Martin hospital, in La Plata, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina January 21, 2021.
    © REUTERS / AGUSTIN MARCARIAN
    Empty vials of the second dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are pictured at the San Martin hospital, in La Plata, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina January 21, 2021.

    RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev, on his part, said that the two-dose Sputnik V will remain the main vaccine for immunization campaign in Russia, while Sputnik Light will be more of an export product.

    On 21 February 2021, the Gamaleya Centre and RDIF, the sovereign wealth fund in charge of Russian vaccine exports, launched a global efficacy study of Sputnik Light. Phase three clinical study involving 7,000 people is conducted in multiple countries including Russia, the UAE, Ghana and others. The interim results are expected to be received in May 2021. 

    Sputnik V, COVID-19, vaccine, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)
