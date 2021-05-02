Russia's Chumakov Centre to Produce 7.5 Mln CoviVac Doses by Year's End

"By the end of the year, I suppose there will be about 7.5 million [doses] at least", Ishmukhametov said to the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
The head of the centre added they had applied for authorisation from the Russian Health Ministry to administer their vaccine to people over 60 years old, noting that immunity developed after the CoviVac shot would last some eight months.
Russia's Chumakov research centre officially launched production of the nation's third coronavirus vaccine, CoviVac, in late March.
CoviVac is a so-called whole-virion vaccine based on a modified SARS-CoV-2 virus that is unable to cause the disease but boosts immunity against coronavirus. The vaccine was developed from samples taken from a COVID-19 patient.
All comments
Show new comments (0)