DDoS Attacks on Russian State Agencies Grew During Rallies in Support of Navalny

"There was an increase in the number of computer attacks of this type [DDoS] on the official information resources of Russia's state authorities during the period of unauthorised protests in support of Navalny", Murashov said during an online briefing at the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency.
According to Murashov, the websites of the Foreign Ministry, the Labour Ministry, the Economic Development Ministry, the Prosecutors Office, and the Russian Guard were targeted. The head of the centre added the DDoS attacks occurred during the protests in Russian cities in January.
At the same time, Murashov said the cybersecurity centre had managed to "prevent disruptions to the official resources of Russia's state authorities".
"We note that on different days the attacks were carried out according to the same scenario", the head of the centre said, adding an analysis of these cases prove "that the 'spontaneity' and 'popularity' of the protests in his [Navalny's] support, as declared by the coordinators and volunteers of the movement and Navalny's coordinating centres, do not correspond to reality".
Murashov additionally noted that some DDoS attacks were conducted from IP addresses registered in the United States.
"Sources of harmful effects were located, including in the address space of the United States of America", he said.
