Fireball-Like Objects Illuminate Skies Over Rostov, Russia - Video

The footage from the scene was posted on Twitter by a correspondent from Komsomolskaya Pravda, Alexander Kots.
“There is something incomprehensible in the sky over Rostov. I would suggest (its the shooting of heat traps at some night exercise,” the journalist wrote.
В небе над Ростовом что-то непонятное. Я бы предположил отстрел тепловых ловушек на каких-нибудь ночных учениях. pic.twitter.com/rLQfDgmKxf— Александр Коц (@sashakots) April 22, 2021
He later clarified that the celestial phenomenon that frightened people was indeed the shooting of heat traps.
Еще одно видео с огнями в небе над Ростовом. Здесь еще больше, чем в предыдущем ролике, похоже на отстрел тепловых ловушек. pic.twitter.com/8CoIo1rjuX— Александр Коц (@sashakots) April 22, 2021
Earlier, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the completion of snap combat readiness checks in the southern and western military districts. He also ordered the general staff, the military districts' chiefs and the airborne forces to start returning the troops to the places of their permanent deployment starting Friday, conduct a detailed analysis and sum up the results of the checks.
All comments
Show new comments (0)