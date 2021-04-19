RDIF: Sputnik V's Efficacy at 97.6% Based on Data Analysis of 3.8 Mln Vaccinated Russians

"The Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated an efficacy of 97.6%, based on the analysis of data on the infection rate of coronavirus among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V", the statement says.
According to the data from 3.8 million Russians vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from 5 December to 31 March, the infection rate starting from the 35th day from the date of the first injection was only 0.027 percent, compared to 1.1 percent incidence among the unvaccinated adult population, it says.
"The data and calculations of the vaccine’s efficacy will be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal in May", it says.
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is approved for use in 60 countries with a total population of about three billion people. The vaccine efficacy has been confirmed at 91.6 percent by the data published in the world's leading medical journal The Lancet.
All comments
Show new comments (0)