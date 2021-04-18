Kremlin Spokesman Explains Why President Putin Chooses Siberia as Holiday Destination

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained why President Vladimir Putin chooses Siberia as a holiday destination. At the end of March, Putin’s trip to the region with Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made headlines across the world.
Answering reporters' questions, Peskov said that the president fell in love with Siberia after visiting it, but noted that the politician spends his weekends in other parts of Russia, including the Far East and Krasnodar region.
"But when it comes to spending several days alone, he prefers Siberia", Peskov said.
During the recent trip, President Putin and Defence Minister Shoigu took a walk in the forest and crossed a suspension bridge hanging over a river and watched local wildlife.
Это так романтично🙄 как в кино, не помню название, про гору что-то... (а почему рюмки на столе есть, а бутылки нет?🤔) pic.twitter.com/GmaMznp61y— Tashiy111 (@tashiy111) March 21, 2021
The defence minister showed the president his workshop where he makes wooden crafts, while Putin gave Shoigu a ride in an all-terrain-vehicle.
Песков - на вопрос «Где были Путин и Шойгу?»: Это была Тува. В Сибири особо в брюках, туфлях и пальто не походишь, поэтому экипировка сибирская. pic.twitter.com/CjhfYYSwuq— Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) March 22, 2021
