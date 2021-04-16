Register
07:14 GMT16 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Moscow Stock Exchange

    Russia Prepared to Handle Debt Sanctions But Borrowing Costs May Increase, US Investor Says

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 41
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202104161082645553-russia-prepared-to-handle-debt-sanctions-but-borrowing-costs-may-increase-us-investor-says/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian government is prepared to deal with new US sanctions against its debt, however, the costs of borrowing will grow as a result, Director of Navigator Principal Investors Kyle Shostak told Sputnik.

    Earlier in the day, the United States introduced new sanctions against Russia, which, in particular, prohibit US financial institutions from buying Russian government bonds (OFZs) during primary placements after 14 June. However, they will still be able to buy and sell Russian government bonds on the secondary market.

    "[It] will result in the overall increase of the share of the Russian banks and ruble funds in the OFZ market thus replacing foreigners", Shostak said. "So, the net impact on the borrowing costs may not be too dramatic as a result, albeit somewhat painful in the short run. While Russia has never prohibited investors from participating in its ruble bond market, over the last decade, this market has learned and adapted to mostly rely on the Russian domestic investor base. So, it is more of an image issue than a reliance on foreign investors and as such will be something that the Russian government may be prepared more or less well to handle".

    Shostak called the most recent move by Washington "unprecedented in modern financial history", and warned that it will lead to several issues.

    "So-called non-residents currently own about 22%, or $41 billion of $185 billion worth of ruble-denominated OFZs (bonds of federal borrowing). At its peak, foreigners' share was approximately 34% of which were 'pure' foreigners", Shostak noted. "Of the 22% of non-resident bondholders, about 15% is Russian money abroad, basically foreign branches of Russian banks. So, at this point, non-Russian non-residents control about 7% of the total amount of the OFZ market. Traditionally, half of that was owned by US funds".

    Shostak shared that he does not expect all investors to leave the market over the measure as some will continue to buy secondaries from primary dealers.

    U.S. President Joe Biden departs after delivering remarks on Russia in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 15, 2021.
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    US Rationale Behind New Russia Sanctions 'Shockingly Shallow', Think Tank Says
    He believes it is highly likely that non-US foreign investors will replace the Americans.

    Shostak went on to say that another implication of the new sanctions is that the measure will deter more compliance-cautious foreign buyers, who will opt not to "play with fire" under any circumstances.

    "While it is hard to model the precise impact of their exodus, their fire sale may push the prices down and the yields up", he added. "The overall costs of borrowing for the Russian government may increase as a result of the foreigners leaving the space".

    Asked about how the sanctions will affect the ruble, Shostak said, "The ruble will see more short-term volatility and may stay volatile until the exact impact of the new measure is fully known and priced in".

    "The net effect may be rather moderate, at least in the medium-to-long term", he added. " It's not to be underestimated that the US government may be willing to keep the powder dry and be ready to implement a prohibition of secondary purchases should the first measures prove ineffective".

    The Bank of Russia said on Thursday it was monitoring the situation in the financial market after the United States imposed sanctions against Russian government debt, and will use all available tools to maintain financial stability, if necessary. The regulator noted that the share of foreign investors in the total volume of public debt and even more so in primary placements had significantly decreased over the past year.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry said the US government's actions are contrary to its declared intention to build pragmatic relations with Russia. The Foreign Ministry has notified US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan that retaliatory measures by Moscow will be announced soon.

    Tags:
    government bonds, US sanctions, Russia, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A vendor poses with the mascots (L-R) Miga and Mukmuk in a shop selling Olympic merchandise in Whistler on 7 February 2010. The two represented spirit of the 2010 Winter Olympics held in Vancouver.
    Ice-Cubes, Animals, and Fantastic Beasts: How Olympic Mascots Have Changed Over the Years
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse