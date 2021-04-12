Firefighter Dies Responding to Blaze at Plant in Russia's St. Petersburg - Video

"The body of a deceased firefighter has been found," the spokesperson said, adding that the man was first listed as missing.
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said that 40 people were evacuated from a four-story historic building. Two of them sustained burns.
Videos from the scene emerged online, showing the factory engulfed in huge flames.
В Петербурге горит «Невская мануфактура». Октябрьская набережная вся в дыму. Черный столб дыма виден даже за пределами города. pic.twitter.com/aId9Hoi1vi— Виталий С. (@vits2014) April 12, 2021
В Петербурге произошел пожар на фабрике "Невская мануфактура" на Октябрьской набережной. pic.twitter.com/OQWt6cdA4o— Подпоручик Киже (@Lt_Kizhe) April 12, 2021
