Russia to Launch New Meteor-M Weather Satellite in Late November

The chief of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said last November that the Meteor-M satellite, numbered "2-3," was planned for launch in the third quarter of 2021.
According to the forum paper, the Meteor-M 2-3 satellite will be launched on November 30 alongside two MSU-developed smaller-size devices Monitor-1 and Monitor-2 that will measure ionizing radiation fluxes and observe gamma-ray bursts.
Russia has three Meteor-M satellites in orbit, numbered 1; 2; and 2-2. The Meteor-M 2-1 satellite collapsed in 2017 as a result of a failed launch from Vostochny.
Meteor-M 1, launched in 2009 and set to expire in 2014, now has a dysfunctional target weather toolkit, though its supplementary science kit continues to work. The Meteor-M 2 satellite was launched in 2014 and is functioning beyond its warranty period.
All comments
Show new comments (0)