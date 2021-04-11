Kremlin: President Putin to Focus on Support Measures for Post-COVID Development in Annual Address

According to Peskov, Russia is still trying to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, and it is unclear how long this period will last. He stressed that it is necessary to get out of the crisis and "compensate for the downfall that took place".
"We need not just to compensate, but to move toward development. Obviously, in any case, this will be discussed in the address. Some kind of systemic support measures. The president talks about this traditionally. I think that we cannot rule out that he will speak about it this year as well", Peskov said as aired by the broadcaster Rossiya 1.
The spokesman added that Putin's address will be "post-COVID" since the country is now going through an "unprecedented period".
According to the coronavirus response centre, Russia has registered a total of 4,641,390 cases and 102,986 deaths. The nation presently has three coronavirus vaccines: Sputnik V (the first officially certified vaccine against COVID-19 in the world, developed by the Gamaleya Institute), EpiVacCorona, developed by the Novosibirsk research centre Vector, and CoviVac, made by the Chumakov Research Institute.
