TikTok Ready to Cooperate With Russian Gov't to Identify Illegal Content, Russian Lawmaker Says

"From January-February, over 1,000 pieces of illegal content were released on the TikTok digital platform: calls on teenagers to take part in illegal protests, calls on teenagers to disobey law enforcement agents and engage in violence against them, and, most regrettably and outrageously, calls on teenagers to commit suicide, we have detected over 250 pieces of such content ... The dialogue was quite constructive, we offered assistance in explaining our legislation, and they [TikTok] are ready to cooperate," Piskarev told reporters after a meeting with TikTok representatives.
TikTok representatives pledged to make effort to remove the illegal content, the lawmaker continued.
The 422 district court of Moscow fined TikTok 2.6 million rubles ($340,000) earlier this week over its systematic failure to delete illegal information, including about unauthorised rallies that took place across Russia in January 2021.
