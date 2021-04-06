Moscow Court Fines TikTok $340,000 for Failure to Delete Information on Protests

"TikTok Pte.Ltd was found guilty ... under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Administrative Offenses Code of Russia. A penalty was imposed in the form of an administrative fine of 2.6 million rubles," the court’s spokesperson said.
Today, the court was also supposed to start considering two cases against Telegram Messenger Inc., but the hearings were postponed due to the absence of the parties.
Hundreds of people were detained during unauthorised protests which took place across Russia in January and February. The protesters took to the streets in support of opposition figure Alexei Navalny who was detained upon his arrival in Moscow from Germany where he had been undergoing medical treatment after an alleged poisoning with a nerve agent.
All comments
Show new comments (0)