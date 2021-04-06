Video: Russia’s Marshal Shaposhnikov Frigate Test-Fires Kalibr Cruise Missile

"At the designated time, the missile arrived at the test site in the area of Cape Surkum, where it hit the coastal target position. The firing range exceeded 1,000 kilometers [621 miles]," the ministry said.
Earlier, a spokesman with the Russian Pacific Fleet, Nikolai Voskresensky, said that the Marshal Shaposhnikov was carrying out artillery fire tests using air and sea targets in the Peter the Great Gulf.
Targets were fired on from the A-190 universal shipborne artillery mount, Voskresensky said, adding that the Kamov Ka-27 military helicopter was also involved in the drills.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Marshal Shaposhnikov received the A-190 artillery mount as part of its modernization, as well as Kalibr-NK cruise missiles and Uran anti-ship missiles.
In December 2020, the modernized frigate successfully test-fired Uran missiles in the waters of the Sea of Japan.
