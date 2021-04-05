Putin Signs Laws Against Insulting War Veterans, Rehabilitating Nazism

According to the amendments to the Articles 3.5 and 13.15 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, "propagating fake or disrespectful information about the days of military glory and memorial dates in Russia, public desecration of the symbols of military glory, public insults to the memory of the defenders of Russia or humiliation of the honor and dignity of war veterans," online or in the media, will be punishable by a fine of three million to five million rubles for legal entities.
Punishment has been increased for those who violate the law using their official position, for a coordinated group of people and for using the media. In these cases, the laws establish fines up to 5 million rubles or five years in prison.
The package of the laws spearheaded by Irina Yarovaya, the deputy chairwoman of the lower house, was first approved by the State Duma on March 17, and by the Federation Council, the upper chamber of the parliament, on March 31.
