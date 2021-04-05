Russia to Respond to Ukrainian Sanctions in Line With National Interests, Kremlin Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will respond to Ukraine's new sanctions in a manner that best suits the nation's interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted a decision by Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council to impose sanctions on Rossotrudnichestvo, the Russian international cooperation agency, and a number of Russian enterprises.

"You know that nobody cancelled the principle of reciprocity, of course, the Russian side will react in such a way and in a way that best suits our own interests", Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said, when talking about Ukrainian sanctions, that soon "everything" will be broken and no room for reciprocity will be left.

"We will soon reach such a level of relations with Ukraine that there will no longer be room for reciprocity. Both for the first steps, and for steps on the basis of reciprocity. We will tear apart everything. This is bad. And such news can only [be met] with deep regret", Peskov said.

Kremlin Sees Recent Death of Child in Donbass Shelling as Tragedy

Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin sees the recent death of a child in a shelling in Donbass as a tragedy and believes it is necessary to ensure the safety of all the residents of the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's southeast.

According to the people's militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a child was killed and a woman was injured on 3 April, when Ukrainian forces used a drone to drop explosives on the DPR.

"Every human death, especially the death of a child, is a tragedy. Of course, all these are painful consequences of the failure to settle the situation. Moreover, these are consequences of escalated tensions along the separation line", Peskov told reporters.

Peskov expressed confidence that the reports about the child's death were true, since "it is hard to imagine this could be fake information".

The Kremlin spokesman pointed to the "extreme importance" of implementing previously reached agreements and of ensuring the safety of all the inhabitants of the self-proclaimed republics.