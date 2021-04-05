Russian Diplomat Says US Boosts Pressure on Nord Stream 2 as Construction Nears Completion

"Construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline verges to a close, and this is exactly why the US intensifies pressure on the project, threatening countries involved in the construction with sanctions," Pankin said.
"Berlin, Vienna and other capitals do not understand why the EU nations' energy policy should be regulated from Washington, why should Europe reject an economically advantageous gas pipeline and supplies through it?" Pankin continued.
"The Nord Stream 2 will strategically strengthen Europe's energy security for dozens of years ahead, Our European partners understand this, this is why the countries that are interested in the project steadily support the completion of the gas pipeline construction and do not accept the US dictate," Pankin concluded.
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russian energy company Gazprom and five European partners, aimed at the construction of a twin pipeline to deliver Russian gas to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. The project is a constant target of criticism and sanctions by the United States, which calls it a threat to the energy security of Europe and Ukraine.
