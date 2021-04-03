Empire Strikes Back: Storm Wind in Siberia Destroys Copy of Starship From 'The Mandalorian'

A copy of the iconic starship from "The Mandalorian", mounted in the Russian city of Yakutsk, was destroyed by the intense wind on Saturday.
According to cosplayer and artist Ayal Fryodorov, who recreated bounty hunter Din Djarin's ship, a blast of storm wind almost upended his car, and then hit the starship, sweeping aside and laying waste the 14m-long metal construction.
Locals filmed the damaged starship, posting photos and videos on social media.
The artist has promised to restore the ship.
“Of course, we will not give up, and I think that many people will support us. Everything will be fine," Fyodorov said.
