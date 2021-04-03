Russian Military Satellite Breaks Up Over Pacific, US Air Force Reports

The spacecraft was sent to orbit by a Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in March 2018. According to the US military, Kosmos 2525 entered Earth's atmosphere on 1 April. The breakup occurred at about 4:43 GMT over the South Pacific Ocean.
So far, there have been no statements about the satellite or its purposes from the Russian authorities.
