Putin to Resume Int'l Travel After Completing Vaccination, Has Many Invitations, Kremlin Says

"There are plans to hold several regional trips. I think when the president completes his vaccination cycle, he will start traveling across the country very actively. As for foreign visits, he has very many valid invitations, So, I think he will be gradually resuming international contacts," Peskov said in an interview with Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.
There are no exact plans yet, as "any invitation is being made with a reservation: if the epidemiological situation allows," the Kremlin spokesman added.
Putin got the first shot of a two-phase Russian vaccine against the coronavirus last week.
Russia launched its vaccination campaign in early December with Sputnik V vaccine. Along with Sputnik V, one more Russian vaccine became available earlier in March and another is about to be introduced.
