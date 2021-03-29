Gas Blast Rocks 9-Storey Residential Building in Russia's Tatarstan, 7 Apartments Collapse

A gas explosion occurred in a 9-storey residential building in Zelenodolsk, Tatarstan in Russia, a preliminary total number of 7 apartments have crashed due to the blast, the Russian Emergency Ministry said Monday.
According to the authorities, the explosion was registered by the rescuers at around 9 pm Moscow time on Monday, in a brick apartment house in the city. Six apartments on the seventh floor and one on the eighth floor have collapsed as a result of the explosion, according to the preliminary report.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The emergency services are evacuating the remaining residents of the house. The exact number of people who remain under the rubble is currently unknown.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
It is reported that one of the people rescued from the rubble is a woman; she was immediately transferred to a medical facility. The Ministry of Health has preliminarily reported that three of the injured were hospitalized due to the explosion.
No open fire was reported in the affected building. Firemen and rescuers are working at the scene, the ministry added.
According to the ministry, the partially collapsed building was built in 1974 and contains 50 apartments.
All comments
Show new comments (0)