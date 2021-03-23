Three Servicemen Die in Bomber Ejection Accident in Russia

"On 23 March during the preparations for the Tu-22M3 flight at an airfield in the Kaluga region, the ejection system was accidentally activated. Because the accident happened at too low a height for parachutes to be used, three crew members sustained fatal injuries on landing", the ministry told the press.
A source said earlier that the incident occurred while the bomber was on the ground.
The Tu-22M is a supersonic strategic bomber, developed back in the Sixties. At least 63 of them were being used by the Russian Air Force as of 2018.
