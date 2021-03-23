'He Does Not Like It': Kremlin Will Not Broadcast Putin Getting Vaccine Jab Today

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will get his coronavirus vaccine shot by the end of the day, this is expected to happen in the evening, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"You will certainly ask me if the president has already been vaccinated, and I will tell you he has not, he is currently holding a working meeting, but we expect him to get a vaccine shot by the end of the day, in the evening", Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin also declined to reveal which Russian vaccine the president will receive, stressing that all three vaccines registered in the country have confirmed effectiveness and safety in their trials.

"We will deliberately abstain from saying which one [Putin will get]. All three Russian vaccines are absolutely safe. They are very good, safe and effective", Peskov said.

© REUTERS / AGUSTIN MARCARIAN Empty vials of the second dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are pictured at the San Martin hospital, in La Plata, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina January 21, 2021.

The process of inoculation will not be broadcast, the Kremlin spokesman continued. He also declined to say if Putin will receive the vaccine shot at his workplace or at a special vaccination spot.

"The president spends quite a significant share of his working time at events, having conversations, holding meetings related to vaccination, vaccine production and so on. The president does a lot to promote vaccines. As for vaccination being filmed, he has never supported it, he does not like it", Peskov added, when asked why Putin is reluctant to show the inoculation.

In August of 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus - Sputnik V, developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. It was followed by the Novosibirsk-located Vector's EpiVacCorona, while a third - CoviVac- was created by the Moscow-based Chumakov Scientific Centre in 2021.