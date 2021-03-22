Putin Plans to Get Vaccinated Against Coronavirus Tuesday

Russian researchers have created three vaccines against COVID-19, the infectious diseased caused by SARS-CoV-2, a potentially deadly strain of coronavirus which has been wreaking havoc on global medical systems and economies for over a year now.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he plans to get vaccinated against coronavirus on Tuesday.

"Vaccination is a voluntary choice made by each person - his or her personal decision. Incidentally, I plan to get vaccinated tomorrow," Putin said, speaking at a meeting dedicated to increasing Russia's vaccine production capabilities on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin would be vaccinated using one of the three Russian vaccines which have been approved by Russian regulators, but did not specify which one the president has chosen.

Russian scientists speedily moved to create vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 after successfully sequencing its genome last March, using several radically different approaches to creating antibodies.

In August of 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, with the preparation - known as Sputnik V, developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Sputnik V is an adenovirus viral vector vaccine, and uses modified human adenoviruses (the same kind of virus known for causing common colds) to provoke an immune system response and teach the body's defences to recognize and fight against the coronavirus.

Two other Russian-made coronavirus vaccines have been registered. The first is called EpiVacCorona, and was created by the legendary VEKTOR research centre outside Novosibirsk. This vaccine provokes an immune system response against the virus and provides immunity by using chemically synthesized peptide antigens combined with SARS-Cov-2's spike protein. The preparation does not contain the live virus itself.

The other is CoviVac, created by the Moscow-based Chumakov Scientific Centre for Research and Development of Immune-and-Biological Products. This vaccine is a traditional inactivated virus-based preparation, and teaches the immune system to battle the virus using dead virus fragments. The

DETAILS TO FOLLOW