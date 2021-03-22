President Putin Holds Meeting by Video-Conference With Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Developers

Sputnik is live from Moscow, Russia, as Russian President Vladimir Putin is discussing coronavirus vaccines with local developers and manufacturers via a video conference call.
On 11 August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V. According to an analysis of phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine published by The Lancet medical journal, Sputnik V has 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.
To date, Russia’s Sputnik V has been authorised in 54 countries.
There are also two other Russian-made coronavirus vaccines, developed by the Siberian research centre Vector (EpiVacCorona) and by the Chumakov Research Institute (CoviVac). Scientists at the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology are currently assessing a single-dose vaccine, Sputnik Light, which has already entered phase 2 trials.
Join Sputnik's live feed to stay tuned!
All comments
Show new comments (0)