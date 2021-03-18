'I Wish Him Well': Putin Responds to Biden's Comments About Him

Vladimir Putin has addressed Joe Biden's controversial statement about alleged Russian meddling in the 2020 presidential elections, which took a personal turn against him.
"As for the statement by my American counterpart, we really are, as he said, personally acquainted. What would I answer him? I would tell him: stay healthy! I wish him good health", the Russian president said, stressing he is not joking or being ironic.
He also noted that people always project onto others what they think about themselves.
"We always see our own qualities in another person and think that he is the same as we are. And based on this, we evaluate his actions and give an assessment in general", Putin stated.
Putin stressed that the US will have to take Russian interests into account.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
