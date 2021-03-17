Russia's Security Service Prevents Terrorist Attack in Country's South

"The Russian Federation's Federal Security Service has detained a native of the Central Asian region in an operation on the territory of the Republic of Adygea. He was preparing a terrorist attack in mass gathering places", the FSB said in a press release.
According to the FSB, components for making improvised explosives and relevant instructions, a Daesh flag, a map of Adygea's capital Maykop with "facilities of terrorist aspirations", and fake migration documents were seized from the detainee.
A criminal case has been opened again the individual.
* Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/"Islamic State") is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other nations
