Kremlin Says FT Article on Alleged Pressure on Putin Has Nothing to Do With Reality

The article claims that pressure from "siloviki" around Putin "is greater than ever" and that the Kremlin believes that the police acted too brutally against the participants of the recent unauthorised rallies.
"Let us just say that these exercises by pseudo-specialists in our country often have nothing to do with reality," Peskov told reporters.
"In general, we note that the sources of the Anglo-Saxon media, including the Financial Times, experience a significant degradation of qualification of specialists in our country. They continue working, they express opinions, but their qualifications have now significantly decreased. To our regret, the degree of understanding of the real processes in our country has probably decreased as well," Peskov continued.
Russia is ready "to patiently explain what is happening in our country to those who wish to learn it," the Kremlin spokesman assured.
