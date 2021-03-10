Putin in Talks With Luxembourg’s President on Possible Shipments of Russia’s Sputnik V, Kremlin Says

"A special focus was made on establishing cooperation in fighting against the spread of the coronavirus infection, including possible deliveries of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to Luxembourg," the Kremlin said in a statement.
According to the statement, the officials also touched upon key topics on the bilateral agenda, and confirmed commitment to strengthen political, trade, economical and humanitarian ties.
Putin and Bettel also praised the friendly and constructive cooperation between Russia and Luxembourg in the context of the 130th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
"They also discussed the current situation in the Russian-EU dialogue," the statement read on.
All comments
Show new comments (0)