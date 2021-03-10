Problems With Access to Russia's State Websites Not Tied to Twitter's Slowdown, Ministry Says

Earlier in the day, Russian users experienced problems trying to get access to the websites of the Kremlin, Government, State Duma and Federation Council. The websites have since been operating normally.
"According to the information received from Rostelekom, temporary problems with the accessibility of a range of websites are not connected with the technical operations carried out by Roskomnadzor concerning the Twitter social network," the ministry's press service told Sputnik on Wednesday.
The ministry added that Rostelekom made efforts to fix its routers that disrupted the operation of websites.
"The problems with access to a range of state websites and other websites were connected with the failure of routers' operation that are used by PJSC Rostelekom. The company is taking necessary steps to restore the network's operability," the press service said.
Earlier in the day, the Roskomnadzor watchdog announced that it was slowing down Twitter traffic speed over the social network's failure to remove illegal content. The slowdown is set to be implemented on all mobile devices and 50 percent of stationary devices. The watchdog warned that Twitter may be blocked if it does not act in compliance with the law.
All comments
Show new comments (0)