Moscow, Riyadh in Talks on Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Production in Saudi Arabia, Lavrov Confirms

"We are both interested in cooperating against the spread of the coronavirus infection, including the possibility to organise phase 3 clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine here in Saudi Arabia, and potential local manufacturing," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.
Earlier in January, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Saudi authorities engaged in discussions on the organisation of third stage trials of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Commenting on the talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the parties also discussed several joint projects unrelated to the vaccine worth a total of $2.5 billion.
Developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Sputnik V was the world's first officially-registered vaccine against COVID-19. To date, the Russian vaccine has been approved for emergency use in 48 countries.
