Russia Completes Phase 2 Trials of Sputnik Light Single-Dose Coronavirus Vaccine

NOVOSIBIRSK (Sputnik) - Russia has completed phase 2 clinical trials of its single-dose coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light, all data has been submitted to experts for assessment, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.
"Phase 2 clinical trials have been completed. [Information] has been submitted for expert assessment. We have also completed the assessment of [Russian research center] Vector's EpiVacCorona vaccine for people aged 60 years and over," Murashko told reporters.
In February, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said that the first volunteers participating in the Sputnik Light clinical trials had been inoculated. The Russian Health Ministry greenlighted the clinical trials and their advancement to phase three.
According to Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Sputnik V is a vaccine platform rather than just one vaccine. The RDIF CEO has specified that Russia would prioritize the use of Sputnik V, while the single-dose version is mainly intended for external markets, especially for countries where the COVID-19 situation remains severe.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)