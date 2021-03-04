Sri Lanka Approves Russian Sputnik V Cronavirus Vaccine, RDIF Says

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. Sputnik V has been registered under the emergency use authorization procedure," RDIF said in a statement.
The Russian vaccine has now been approved for emergency use in 43 countries across the world.
Developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Sputnik V was the world's first officially-registered vaccine against COVID-19.
