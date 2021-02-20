Russia Registers Its Third Vaccine Against Coronavirus

A new vaccine against the novel coronavirus has been developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Centre of the Russian Academy of Sciences, PM Mikhail Mishustin stated on Saturday. He said a mass vaccination campaign with the new medication will be launched in spring.
According to the head of the Russian government, the country has already opened 4,000 vaccination stations, and produced at least 10 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine and 80,000 doses of EpiVacCorona. Mishustin also noted that the authorities are controlling the quality of the vaccines and said the prices would be justified, warning developers against chasing excess profits for their drugs.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)