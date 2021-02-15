Kremlin on Sunday Flashlight Event of Navalny's Allies: Everything Was Calm

Navalny's allies suggested that people come out into their yards with flashlights on 14 February.
"As for all these events, flashlights and so on, I repeat, nobody was disrupting traffic, there weren't any real gatherings, so the law was not broken. Yes, there were some people with flashlights out there, and it's wonderful, some may have been in love, others may have been protesting, yet others may have been there just because their friends were and they had no idea why they were switching on their flashlights. But, most importantly, they were not breaking any laws, so everything was calm," Peskov said.
"As for measures, measures are taken when somebody breaks the law, and yesterday everything was calm," the spokesman told reporters.
