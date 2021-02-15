ISS Progress 77 Sets Off From Baikonur Cosmodrome

The ISS Progress 77 cargo ship is setting off to the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, carried by Russia’s Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket. The spacecraft is taking off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
The spacecraft will deliver 600 kilograms (1,322 pounds) of resupply propellant, 420 liters of potable water and 40.5 kilograms of compressed gases with additional nitrogen supplies to the ISS.
Also, the cargo is loaded with equipment for onboard control and life support systems, repair and recovery assembly, kits for space experiments, medical monitoring, sanitary and hygienic items, along with clothing, standard food ratios and fresh products for the crew members.
Marking the 168th flight of a Progress spacecraft, the cargo ship will remain at the ISS until July 2021.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)