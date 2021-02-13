Putin Does Not Exclude Blocking Foreign Internet Services in Case of Hostile Anti-Russia Sanctions

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Saturday said that he does not rule out the possibility of switching off foreign Internet services in Russia in the event of any hostile actions against the country.

Russian president outlined that any restrictions against foreign Internet services will only be implemented when the country comes up with its own alternative.

"I don’t want to artificially cut anything off, but when some hostile actions are carried out, I do not exclude this. Hostile actions with respect to our country are unacceptable," Putin said during a meeting with Russian media editors.

The president said that there are many domestic tech services in Russia, such as Yandex and Sberbank, that have good prospects.

According to Putin, "our respectable colleagues, when they see that there is an alternative and they do not have a monopoly in this market, will act differently".

Earlier in February, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that it is "possible" to reduce foreign internet traffic in case of "unfriendly" actions towards Russia, but noted that such scenario was "unlikely".

"But, frankly, I don’t see any signs of it [cutting Russia off] happening," Medvedev said at the time.

He also said that Russia has a bill on its Internet segment, which, if enacted, would be able to function autonomously.

Medvedev outlined that there is certain political bias present in social media, even though they are corporate structures, slamming Twitter's move to permanently ban former US president Donald Trump from its platform after the 6 January Capitol riot.