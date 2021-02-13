Twitter Blocks Account of Russia's Delegation to Vienna Security Talks

According to the platform, the account violated its rules.
"On Feb 12, @TwitterSupport blocked the official account of the RUS Arms Control Delegation (@armscontrol_rus). What are the reasons? An alternative position of RUS on the trends of the current pol-mil situation in Europe voiced at the @OSCE [the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe] Seminar on Mil Doctrines?" Gavrilov wrote on his Twitter account.
Until the official page of the Russian Arms Control Delegation is blocked, our team will post fresh news and all the information on my account and on Facebook: https://t.co/yzT0kcTxzY.— Konstantin Gavrilov (@RusGavrilov) February 13, 2021
Stay in touch, dear friends and cilleagues! @mfa_russia https://t.co/kXx7JtTlHb
The Russian diplomat said that Twitter resorted to "naked censorship" by blocking official accounts presenting the position of one or another country.
He also noted that the delegation appealed to the social network, and informed the head of the talks Helga Schmid about the Twitten suspension.
Earlier this week, the Russian Ministry of Defence said it decided to skip the military doctrine seminar of the OSCE for the first time in 30 years. citing the West's unfriendly policy. Russia was represented by the delegation to the Vienna talks and spoke about military doctrines at the closing session.
