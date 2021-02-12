Russia's Gamaleya Institute Completing Phase 2 Trials of Sputnik Light Single-Shot Vaccine

Sputnik Light is a single-shot spin-off of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.
"A month passed since it was first mentioned, and Gamaleya institute managed to conduct the first phase and is currently completing the second phase of the clinical trials," Gintsburg said, as aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.
Russia's Gamaleya research institute has also developed a technology to quickly develop vaccines against different strains of COVID-19, the director of the institute said.
"Our institute ... has developed a technology that enables very quick and efficient creation of vaccines that include antigens not to just one strain of the coronavirus ... but to two, three, four or five variants," Alexander Gintsburg said, as aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.
