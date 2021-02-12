Moscow Ready to Break Ties With EU if Bloc Puts Russian Economy at Risk, Foreign Minister Says

The foreign minister noted that Russia is completely self-sufficient in the military sphere, and it should strive for the same situation regarding its economy.
"The assumption is that we are ready. If we see again that there are sanctions that may create risks for our economy, including its most sensitive sectors. We do not want to isolate from the world, but we have to be ready. If you want peace, prepare for war", Lavrov said on the show Solovyov Live.
The statement comes as a response to an announcement made by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. The European diplomat, who visited Moscow earlier this month, said that Brussels would consider imposing new sanctions against Moscow, and the topic would be discussed at EU summits in February and March.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
