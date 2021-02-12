Powerful Blast Hits Vladikavkaz, Russia - Videos

A supermarket in Vladikavkaz, Russia, was destroyed on Friday by a powerful explosion.
"An explosion occurred inside a supermarket on Gagkayeva Street", a spokesman for the emergency services confirmed. According to the spokesman, the one-storey building was completely destroyed. "It was presumably a gas explosion. There are casualties", he added.
Emergency service chief in North Ossetia Alexander Horuzhiy told journalists there have been no confirmed reports about any victims of the blast at the moment.
В результате взрыва здание торгового центра на ул. Гагкаева рухнуло, конструкция сложилась. #осетия #владикавказ pic.twitter.com/HaZ7XTZklJ— Алик Пухаев (@rajdianos) February 12, 2021
Взвыв под окном будит лучше всякого будильника. Через несколько секунд после взрыва. Владикавказ pic.twitter.com/0QSqgNVWUg— Олег. Великий князь 🇷🇺 Актер, режиссер, художник (@Oleg_Ilchenko) February 12, 2021
The emergency services have already arrived at the site and begun searching for people under the debris, according to the Russian media.
All comments
Show new comments (0)