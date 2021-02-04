Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine Expected to Grant Year-Long Immunity, Developer Says

The EpiVacCorona vaccine is expected to provide year-long immunity to COVID-19, acting deputy head of the Vector State Research Centre Tatiana Nepomnyashchih stated on Thursday. She also noted that Vector has concluded vaccine trials for the 60+ age group, saying there were no acute adverse effects.
The official also stated there were no incidences of coronavirus mutations undermining the efficiency of the vaccine.
"We are monitoring the strains that are circulating in Russia. This allows us to assess whether any mutations have occurred in those protein fragments for which, in fact, our vaccine causes the production of antibodies. We are continuously conducting such monitoring, and so far there are not any mutations that would affect effectiveness. [The vaccine] we have is designed for conservative sites [of the virus] ", she stated.
Russian authorities officially registered the vaccine for further trials on 14 October 2020.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)