Police Officer Injured at Unauthorized Rally in St. Petersburg

During the rally on Saint Isaac's Square, the police officer was seen supported by his colleagues since he was unable to move on his own.
On 23 January, multiple unauthorized protests took place across Russia, instigated by supporters of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Similar protests are taking place today.
Before Sunday's protests, the Russian Interior Ministry stressed that some regions still have restrictions against the coronavirus pandemic, which if violated could lead to administrative and sometimes even criminal liability, and also urged all citizens to avoid participating in unauthorized events.
