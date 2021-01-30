Russian Businessman Rotenberg Says 'Palace' in Gelendzhik Belongs to Him

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg told the Mash Telegram channel on Saturday that the highly publicized "palace" located near the Black Sea resort of Gelendzhik in Russia belonged to him.

"Now, it will be no longer a secret, I am the beneficiary. There was a rather complex object, there were many creditors, and I managed to become [its] beneficiary. It is a find, the place is gorgeous," Rotenberg said.

Earlier, Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny released a film about a luxuriously furnished 'palace' allegedly built for Russian President Putin near the Black Sea resort of Gelendzhik.

On Friday, the Mash Telegram channel published a video report from the Gelendzhik "palace", showing that the building was in the initial stage of construction and had no sign of even basic interior decoration.

Commenting on Navalny's film, the Kremlin said that all materials included in Navalny's "investigation" about a "palace" in Gelendzhik are nothing but "a high-quality, well-fabricated story," aimed at gaining a large number of views on the internet.

Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the building was owned by one or possibly several businessmen, but did not disclose the names of the owners.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had not seen the film but looked through the materials collected by his aides. The president said neither he nor his family owned or had ever owned any of the properties mentioned in the video.