Russia's Sputnik V Almost 100% Efficient in Developing Cell Response to COVID-19, Developer Says

"The immunological efficiency ... involves cellular and humoral immune response. According to the available results, the humoral immune response exceeds 98 percent", Daria Egorova said at an online meeting of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
According to the researcher, the cell-mediated immunity is close to 100 percent, while trials of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus showed no side effects.
"We confirmed that the vaccine is very safe, we did not record a single serious side effect associated with it and no fatality that could be linked to the vaccine", Egorova said at an online meeting of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
A preliminary analysis of the data of post-registration trials of Sputnik V showed that it was more than 91 percent effective, Egorova said.
The Russian Sputnik V is the world's first vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and registered on 11 August.
Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.
All comments
Show new comments (0)