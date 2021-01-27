Russian Foreign Ministry Hands Note to US Embassy Over Spread of Fake News About Protests

"We note the large-scale spread of inaccurate 'fake news' about Russia by US digital platforms, which systematically replicate provocative content, the distribution of which is coordinated, in turn, by the US Embassy in Moscow", the statement says. "Its representative, summoned to the foreign ministry on 27 January of this year, was handed a note of protest warning that the Russian side reserves the right to retaliate".
Last week, the US Embassy in Russia published issued an alert about the demonstrations across the country in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.
The embassy mentioned the routes of the anticipated rallies and urged American nationals to avoid those locations. The embassy noted that in Moscow, the "demonstrators plan to gather near Pushkin Square at approximately 1400 and march towards the Kremlin".
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that such publications are considered inappropriate foreign interference in Russia's domestic affairs and that there will be an appropriate response.
