Advisor to Winemaker? Putin Reveals What He Might Do After Presidency

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently dropped what might be a hint about his plans after hanging up his political gloves, so to speak.
During a meeting with students on 25 January, which is observed as Students' Day in Russia, Putin spoke fondly about winemaking, describing it as a "noble" pursuit.
He then mentioned Boris Titov, presidential commissioner for entrepreneurs’ rights, whose family owns prominent Russian wine company "Abrau-Durso."
Noting that Titov is currently one of his advisors, Putin revealed that the tables may one day turn and he could work as an advisor for Titov, "not as a businessman but as a legal expert, for example."
It wasn't immediately clear, however, exactly how serious the president was when he made this suggestion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)