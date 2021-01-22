Russian Foreign Ministry Warns US Embassy Against Meddling in Russian Affairs

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in Russia published the locations and times of uncoordinated actions in Russian cities on January 23, while urging Americans to avoid such events.
"Any attempts of such 'coverage' of unauthorized rallies will be considered as gross interference in the internal affairs of our country and will cause a corresponding reaction," a statement on the Telegram channel of the Russian diplomatic service said.
The ministry pointed out that "such comprehensive data go beyond "concerns" about their citizens in Russia."
"All this coincides with Washington's provocative doctrinal directives to stimulate 'protests in countries with governments they dislike,'" the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.
Roskomnadzor said on Thursday that it had revealed information calling for minors to participate in unauthorized mass events on social networks TikTok, Vkontakte, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and all of these six Internet sites are going to be fined for breaking the law. On Friday, Roskomnadzor reported that social networks were removing calls on children to participate in illegal mass actions, while YouTube and Vkontakte removed most of this information revealed.
