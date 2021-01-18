Four People Missing After Avalanche at Ski Resort in Russia Found Alive - Emergency Services

"Four nationals who, according to information from their relatives, could not be contacted, have eventually been found," a local emergency official said.
On Monday, a participant in the rescue operation told Sputnik that six people were rescued after the avalanche.
The local emergency services told Sputnik earlier in the day that up to 12 people could be under the snow.
On Monday, an avalanche descended on the ski resort of Dombay in the south of Russia. According to preliminary reports, two ski rentals and a cafe were struck by the avalanche.
Alleged video from the scene emerged on social media, apparently shot by one of the witnesses, showing the aftermath of the avalanche.
В Карачаево-Черкесии на горнолыжном курорте Домбай лавина сошла на трассу. По предварительным данным, на месте происшествия могли находиться от 4 до 12 человек.— СуховЪ (@VatnikVII) January 18, 2021
Первые кадры с места схода лавины в КЧР. Сход лавины мог быть был принудительным. pic.twitter.com/nkoUuLxPn5
All comments
Show new comments (0)