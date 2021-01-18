Moscow to Continue Efforts to Protect Russian-Language Media, Foreign Minister Lavrov Says

"We must get the international mechanisms involved. We presented the issue in the UN, in the OSCE, in the Council of Europe, we will continue working on that", Lavrov told a press conference.
He also stressed that Moscow will support Sputnik Latvia, stressing that people in any country have a right to alternative sources of information.
Russian-speaking Latvian reporters who worked with Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia had their apartments searched and were prohibited from leaving the country on suspicion of breaching EU sanctions, as they are linked to the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.
Moscow slammed Riga's actions as a violation of the freedom of the press. The Russian Foreign Ministry also stressed that EU sanctions were individual and concerned only Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency chief Dmitry Kiselev.
