Plane Carrying Opposition Vlogger Navalny Lands in Moscow

A plane from Berlin carrying Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has landed at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.
The plane was scheduled to land at Vnukovo airport, but it was closed due to "technical reasons," according to Russian airline Pobeda, as quoted by local media.
Navalny returns to Russia after spending nearly five months in Germany where he was treated at the Charite Clinic.
On 20 August, he collapsed on a domestic flight from Tomsk to Moscow and, after receiving treatment in Russia, was transported to Germany. He fully recovered in September from what Berlin claimed to be "poisoning with a military-grade nerve agent of the Novichok type." However, Russian doctors who treated him in a hospital in Omsk found no traces of poison, and claimed he was suffering from a metabolic imbalance.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)